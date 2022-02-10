Jayson Balch

Dec. 1, 1944 — Feb. 5, 2022

Jayson Lee Balch, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Grangeville, Idaho. Jay was born December 1, 1944, in Vancouver, Washington, to Clyde and Connie Balch.

Jay left behind the love of his life, Diane R. Balch (Poulsen). They were happily married for 52 years. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor who left behind two beloved daughters, Sheri R. Huston and Shay Maestas (Joe); five grandsons, Tyson L. Huston, Clinton J. Huston, Joseph D., Joshua A. (Amy) and Brandon M. Maestas; one great-granddaughter, Jordyn I. Maestas; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends who he considered family, along with his ever-loving dog Mimi.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kaye Ryder (Balch); his grandparents; and his beloved dog, Elvis.

Having grown up in Packwood, Washington, Jay graduated from Woodland High School in 1962. He was drafted into the military, serving as an Army MP in Germany for two years where he made lifelong friends. Upon completion of his military service, Jay met and married the love of his life on March 19, 1970, after which they partnered in a logging company in Aberdeen, Washington, for some time, a passion Jay learned from his father. Jay enjoyed his work career logging, running equipment, having worked in Alaska and Washington then settling in Woodland, Washington. After a serious career ending accident, Jay had an early retirement where he and Diane moved to Grangeville, Idaho, in 1993, living out the rest of Jay’s abundant life.

Together Jay and Diane loved to spend time hunting, fishing, golfing, riding his Harley, playing cards, traveling, and taking long rides throughout the Grangeville and surrounding areas that he grew to love so well. This love of the outdoors was shared and passed down to his loved ones and friends. Jay also was a collector of many things. Anyone who knew Jay, knew love and expectation. Jay loved hard, lived well, and gave generously. There are so many who looked to Jay for guidance and received that and a lifelong friend. For those who knew him, he will be truly missed.

A celebration of life is being held at 11 a.m. March 5, 2022, at the Grangeville Christian Church with a luncheon to follow. Services are being handled by Blackmer Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following: the Idaho County Veterans Center, the Grangeville Country Club or the Animal Rescue Foundation ARF of Grangeville.