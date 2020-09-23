× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 25, 1967—September 11, 2020

Jay Allen Whitcraft passed away at home in Eugene, Oregon on September 11, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1967 in Bremerton, Washington to Bernard (Bernie) Whitcraft and Linda J. Whitcraft.

Jay moved to the local area in 1968 with his dad, mom, and sister. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1986.

Jay was challenged from the start with an array of disabilities that he turned into abilities. He didn’t let anything stop him from doing what he wanted to do. Jay was a happy go lucky person who enjoyed riding his bike and participating in Special Olympics basketball, track, bowling, and bocce.

He loved watching TV classics like Macgyver, Adam 12, CHiPs, and was always up on the latest pop music. Jay was a true fan to the “local” teams: Seahawks, Mariners, Blazers, Huskies, and even the Ducks given he lived in Eugene for decades. Though Jay loved sports, he also hated to lose, so he always rooted for the winning team and requested the latest championship team gear for Christmas and birthday presents.

Jay was a great shopper and enjoyed a good bargain on a hat, jacket or T-shirt. He also had a great knack for selecting the most appropriate greeting cards.