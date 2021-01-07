 Skip to main content
Jay Allan Loftus
Jay Allan Loftus

Jay Allan Loftus

July 17, 1938—December 25, 2020

Jay Allen Loftus said his final goodbye at the age of 82 on December 25, 2020 surrounded by family. Jay was born on July 17, 1938 and grew up in Lawton, Iowa. He married Doris (Sands) Loftus in 1964 and soon after moved his new bride to Cowlitz County, Washington where they started their family. He retired from the Fort James Wauna mill as an electrician. Jay lived his life with abundant service, both to his community and his family. Before moving west Jay served in the Iowa National Guard for seven years. As they established their life in their new community he was an active member of the Carrolls PTA, Boy Scouts of America, and the Carrolls/Kalama Lions Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, hiking, and photography.

Jay especially enjoyed music. Doris and Jay enjoyed many years square dancing with the Merry Mavericks. He also loved singing and listening to music from many genres.

Jay was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and loved to always be in the middle of all the activity, never missing a sporting event or program. He spent many hours in the enjoyment of his family playing card games and his favorite was cribbage.

Jay will be dearly missed by his wife, Doris Loftus; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Teresa Loftus; son and daughter-in-law, Kirk and Mary Loftus; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin (Loftus) and Barry O’Neil; brother Bill Loftus; and seven grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Community Home Health & Hospice. The family is planning a graveside service at Steele Funeral Home.

