Jay Allan Loftus

Jay Allen Loftus said his final goodbye at the age of 82 on December 25, 2020 surrounded by family. Jay was born on July 17, 1938 and grew up in Lawton, Iowa. He married Doris (Sands) Loftus in 1964 and soon after moved his new bride to Cowlitz County, Washington where they started their family. He retired from the Fort James Wauna mill as an electrician. Jay lived his life with abundant service, both to his community and his family. Before moving west Jay served in the Iowa National Guard for seven years. As they established their life in their new community he was an active member of the Carrolls PTA, Boy Scouts of America, and the Carrolls/Kalama Lions Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, hiking, and photography.