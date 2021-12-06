Oct. 5, 1941 — Nov. 16, 2021

Janice M. Steele, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at her home surrounded by her daughters on November 16, 2021. Born Janice Mae Sweeney in Yakima, Washington, to Glenn and Alice Sweeney, she was the youngest of three children. Her family moved to Kelso when she was an infant and she spent her childhood on Bunker Hill. She graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1959, and five days later married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Steele. They spent their honeymoon driving across the country to South Carolina where Bob was stationed in the Air Force. They welcomed their first daughter, Katherine, there and upon returning to Longview also welcomed their son George (Rob) and daughter Jan Marie.

Bob and Jan were avid boaters and campers and spent many weekends and vacations at Lake Mayfield, Lake Billy Chinook, and Whiskeytown, California, with family and friends. The family took up snow skiing as well and spent many hours on the slopes with the kids going on family ski trips. When the kids were gone, they especially enjoyed Lake Tahoe where they had a condo.

In 1976, they built their home on Lone Oak Road, where they continued to live for 44 years, hosting family dinners, barbecues and holidays. The house always was decorated for whatever season it was. “Mam” loved nothing better than sitting around the dining room table with family and friends talking for hours about all different subjects, especially politics.

Janice was an optometric assistant for Dr. Gerald Thomas for 33 years and loved visiting with her patients and always was interested in their families and stories. Upon retirement, she and Bob wintered in their motorhome in Lake Havasu, always stopping to see their son, Rob, and his family in Nevada. She loved to travel, going to Europe twice — once for her and Bob’s 50th wedding anniversary — and traveling extensively through the United States and Hawaii. She especially loved Kauai where she stayed at her daughter, Katherine’s home.

Janice also served on the Longview Historic Preservation Commission for well over a decade and always was proud she was instrumental in keeping The Hotel Monticello intact. Her love of history led her to do extensive genealogy research with her daughter Jan Marie. She was an avid reader, reading hundreds of books of many genres, and later joined a book club she truly enjoyed — along with the companionship of the special women that were in it. Janice was a great gardener of flowers and vegetables, maker of pies, and her famous “Mam Jam.”

But her greatest joy was being a grandmother to her grandchildren: one granddaughter and eight grandsons. Every summer she would host “Mammie Camp” where the boys would go on adventures to museums and the beach, climb trees and just be together. She was a devoted grandmother who always tried to never miss a recital, karate, football, basketball, baseball, soccer or track meet. And there were lots of them!

Later in life she was thrilled to become a great-grandmother, especially since her great-granddaughter and grandson were named after her: Elizabeth Mae and Caleb Steele. She also did the puzzles from the paper every day, even until the very end of her life. Janice truly was an incredible woman and will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Wisner; a brother, Nelson Sweeney; and the love of her life, Bob Steele — just 10 months prior to her death.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Bruce) Warrick of Kekaha, Hawaii; her son, Rob (Corinna)Steele of Virginia City, Nevada; daughter Jan Marie of Kent, Washington; her nine grandchildren, Allison (Thom) Weinstein, Mitchell, Devin and Dawson St. Jean, Tristan, Cameron and Landon Steele, and Alec and Ian Koziol; her great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and beloved friends; and her West Highland Terrier, Skye Blue.

There will be no service at this time.