February 1, 1939 — March 21, 2021

Janice M. Farnham, 82 of Longview, died March 21, 2021, at the Delaware Plaza Assisted Living Community.

She was born February 1, 1939, on the family farm near Marietta, Minn., one of 13 children to Melvin and Leona (Weber) Anderson. Janice’s family later farmed near Raymond, S.D., before moving to Watertown, S.D., when she was a teenager.

Before dementia began taking them away, Janice enjoyed sharing her memories of growing up on the farm (She loved running barefoot through the barnyard with manure squishing between her toes.) and how she developed a fondness for baseball after a memorable road trip with her father to a Major League game. After Janice left home, she worked as a nurse’s aid first at the Memorial Hospital in Watertown and then at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., until her wedding.

Janice was married to Ethan R. Farnham on June 26, 1960. They resided in Sioux Falls, later moving to a farm near Brandon, S.D. After retirement, they returned to Sioux Falls before relocating to Longview to be closer to their grandchildren after extensively traveling the Lower 48 via RV. They would later be able to visit both Alaska and Hawaii and were proud of that fact they visited all 50 states.