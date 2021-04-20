February 1, 1939 — March 21, 2021
Janice M. Farnham, 82 of Longview, died March 21, 2021, at the Delaware Plaza Assisted Living Community.
She was born February 1, 1939, on the family farm near Marietta, Minn., one of 13 children to Melvin and Leona (Weber) Anderson. Janice’s family later farmed near Raymond, S.D., before moving to Watertown, S.D., when she was a teenager.
Before dementia began taking them away, Janice enjoyed sharing her memories of growing up on the farm (She loved running barefoot through the barnyard with manure squishing between her toes.) and how she developed a fondness for baseball after a memorable road trip with her father to a Major League game. After Janice left home, she worked as a nurse’s aid first at the Memorial Hospital in Watertown and then at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D., until her wedding.
Janice was married to Ethan R. Farnham on June 26, 1960. They resided in Sioux Falls, later moving to a farm near Brandon, S.D. After retirement, they returned to Sioux Falls before relocating to Longview to be closer to their grandchildren after extensively traveling the Lower 48 via RV. They would later be able to visit both Alaska and Hawaii and were proud of that fact they visited all 50 states.
Janice was a hard worker who enjoyed working with her hands whether it was refinishing furniture, gardening, baking or cleaning around the house. She took pride in her accomplishments and her family and enjoyed attending school and sporting events to watch her grandchildren (especially when playing baseball). She loved going to church on Sundays because “it is my favorite place.” She always would check to see how many people had attended. Janice was especially proud to watch her grandchildren participate during worship.
She believed in helping those who could not help themselves. Janice was a driver for the Sioux Falls Meals on Wheels, and a volunteer at the Sioux Falls VA. After relocating to Longview, she continued offering her time to RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), the Portland/Vancouver VA and both the Trinity Lutheran Church Quilters and the Altar Guild until health issues forced her to stop serving others.
Janice was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Longview/Kelso Chapter of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary Post 1045.
Janice was preceded in death by Ethan; her parents; a baby brother; brothers Marvin, Leslie and Donald; and sister Lois Gritmacker. She is survived by her two sons: Todd (Amy) of Boise, Idaho, and Troy (Kerry) of Longview; five grandchildren: Jason and Crystal of Kokomo, Ind., Ian (Randell) of Vancouver, Wash., Sam and Anna of Longview; two great-grandchildren: Makenzie (Joseph) and James; one great-great-granddaughter Delilah; brothers: Robert of Minneapolis, Minn., David (Penny) of Pryor, Okla., and John (Jackie) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sisters: Doris Nelson of Henry, S.D., Lavonne (Dale) Helkenn of Clark, S.D., Donna Runge of Fort Pierre, S.D., and Linda (Ron) Butler of Phoenix, Ariz.; and a multitude of nephews, nieces and friends.
A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 202, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Craig Hafterson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Mom’s favorite place, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.