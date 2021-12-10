Feb. 25, 1931 — Dec. 4, 2021

Janice Haupt was born on February 25, 1931, in Centralia, Washington, to Ross and Bernice Riblett. She died on December 4, 2021. Janice lived with her family in Centralia until the age of three when they moved to Kelso where her father ran a local business. She graduated as valedictorian from Kelso High School in 1949. She attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.

She and Earl Haupt were married on June 2, 1951, in Kelso, Washington. Together, they had four daughters. Earl built the home where they raised their family.

Janice was a lifelong member of Kelso United Methodist Church. She loved music and poetry, excelling as a piano teacher and as a popular, published poet. She was a longtime member of the Music Teachers’ Association and the Poets’ Association.

Janice cherished her daughters, her 12 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening—especially roses, traveling, writing poetry, teaching piano, baking delicious chocolate chip cookies, and spending time at the beach.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Bernice Riblett; her husband, Earl Haupt; her sister, Joan Gunter; and her brother, Kenneth Riblett. She is survived by her four daughters: Marie Storts (Dick), Longview, Washington; Brenda Maxfield (Paul), Jaco, Costa Rica; Kathryn Haupt, North Bend, Washington; and Donna Johnson, San Luis Obispo, California, as well as her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Janice has requested donations be made to Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church, 206 Cowlitz Way, Kelso, WA 98626.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Friends are welcome to attend the visitation on Monday, December 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.