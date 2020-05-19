January 22, 1942 – May 15, 2020
Janice Gail Johnson passed away at her home in Kelso Washington, May 15th 2020, at the age of 78. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28th 2020 at Steele Chapel, Longview Memorial Park located at 5050 Mt. Solo Rd, Longview, WA 98632.
She was born January 22nd 1942, to Toi R. Niemi and Wilma Niemi of Kalama Washington.
Janice graduated in 1960 from Kalama High School. She worked as a waitress at the Columbia Inn and had the fortune of waiting on Elvis Presley on September 4th, 1962.
She had an immense love for music and became a professional musician belonging to the local Musician’s Union. She also performed at Lake Sacajawea in Longview Washington during summer festivals with her father’s Scandinavian Band as well as performing countless gigs playing piano in the Pacific Northwest.
She enjoyed gardening, riding horses and had an immense love for animals and nature which reflected in the spirit of her home. She enjoyed rock hounding and astronomy.
She was a member of the Kelso Assembly of God Church.
She married Thomas Bruce (Cotton) Johnson, who preceded her in death. Her parents, Toi and Wilma Niemi, her brother, Ted R. Niemi as well as her son, Ted Thomas Johnson, and her nephew Robert Lee Niemi also preceded her in death.
She leaves behind Gordon McVey, a boyfriend, and her daughter Janine Louise (Johnson) Duffy, 2 grandsons, Jeremy Wymore, and Liam Duffy, her step grandson, Mitchell Huggins and two great grandchildren, Aria and Ashton. She also leaves behind her nephew (Joel Prichard), his son Harvey, and niece (Katie McMillian) and her grandniece (Heidi Erickson) and her two children, Roan and Noah.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.