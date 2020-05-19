× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 22, 1942 – May 15, 2020

Janice Gail Johnson passed away at her home in Kelso Washington, May 15th 2020, at the age of 78. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28th 2020 at Steele Chapel, Longview Memorial Park located at 5050 Mt. Solo Rd, Longview, WA 98632.

She was born January 22nd 1942, to Toi R. Niemi and Wilma Niemi of Kalama Washington.

Janice graduated in 1960 from Kalama High School. She worked as a waitress at the Columbia Inn and had the fortune of waiting on Elvis Presley on September 4th, 1962.

She had an immense love for music and became a professional musician belonging to the local Musician’s Union. She also performed at Lake Sacajawea in Longview Washington during summer festivals with her father’s Scandinavian Band as well as performing countless gigs playing piano in the Pacific Northwest.

She enjoyed gardening, riding horses and had an immense love for animals and nature which reflected in the spirit of her home. She enjoyed rock hounding and astronomy.

She was a member of the Kelso Assembly of God Church.