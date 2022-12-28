Aug. 9, 1946—Dec. 21, 2022

Janice Elaine Ross, 76, of Woodland, passed away on December 21, 2022 of complications due to the flu.

Janice was born on August 9, 1946 to Herbert and Iris Jensen in Vancouver, WA.

After Janice graduated from Columbia Adventist Academy in 1964, she went on to Walla Walla University (Walla Walla College) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She began her career working in various hospitals and became a Director of Nurses at Morehaven Care Center. Then she went on to work for many years as a Pediatric Home Health Nurse.

In 1969, Janice married Michael Ross. They had three boys, Michael, Matt, and Reuben Ross.

Janice, a beautiful gentle soul, was always thinking of others. She loved to crochet and made Laprobes for The Veteran Home and baby blankets for newborns in the community. Janice had a heart for service. She coordinated her church’s food donation activities. Including putting together approximately thirty Thanksgiving food boxes for those in need every year. She was always bringing baked goods and food to help all those in need. Her service was not limited locally, she also went on a Mission trip to Peru where she put on a Vacation Bible School and helped build a church.

A major highlight of her life was a cruise to Alaska with her mother.

Janice leaves behind one sister, Pamela Bennett (James) of Woodland and Brother-in-law, Joe Ross (Marion) of Coeur’d Alene, ID. Her three children, Michael Ross and Reuben “Benny” Ross (Melissa) of Woodland, and Matt Ross (Debbie) of Mukilteo, WA. Her three grandchildren, Shelbie Ross, Abigail Ross, and Eli Kenning as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Arrangements:

Viewing- Thursday, December 29 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Layne’s Funeral Home

(16 NE Clark Ave, Battle Ground, WA 98604)

Burial- Friday, December 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery (38813 NE 119th Ave. Amboy, WA 98601)

Memorial Service- Friday, December 30 at 1 p.m. at Woodland Seventh-day Adventist Church (1300 Atlantic Ave. Woodland, WA 98674)