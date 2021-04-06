December 13, 1937 — March 25, 2021
Longtime resident Janice Anne Dalziel, 83, passed away on March 25, 2021. She died of natural causes with her son and daughter present.
She was born on December 13, 1937, in Port Angeles, Wash., to Lester and Irene (Fenwick) Clark. She was the oldest of four children. The family moved to Battle Ground, Wash., when Janice was five years old. She graduated from Battle Ground High School.
Janice married Clifford Bylsma in 1953 and they had three children. They later divorced in 1971. She remarried William Dalziel. They divorced several years later.
Janice had many hobbies and interests including square dancing with the R Square Club and bowling. She was a member of the Professional Ladies Club and the Moose Club of Battle Ground. She took great pride in the gallons of blood donated to the Red Cross. She lived her faith and deep belief in God and attended the Faith Family Christian Center for most of her adult life. She enjoyed traveling and sharing time with her family and friends.
The events of 9/11 had a great impact on her. For most of the rest of her life she would bake cookies and deliver them to the 38th Avenue Fire Department on the 11th of each month.
Janice worked for Columbia Ford in Longview in the service department for 30 years. She retired in 2005.
Janice is survived by her son Wayne (Jackie) Bylsma; daughter Lois (Tom) White; her sister, Joyce Johnson; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Irene Clark; her brothers, Jerry and Jeff Clark; and her son Keith Bylsma.
Janice loved her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be remembered and held in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
A very special thank you to Somerset Retirement Home for their care and friendships, and also to Home Health Hospice for their care at the end of her life.
No service is planned.
