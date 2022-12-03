March 15, 1964—Nov. 23, 2022
Janet M. Walker, 76, passed away 23 November 2022, surrounded by her husband, daughter, son, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend to many, and longtime Longview resident, Janet loved God and others and will be dearly missed.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Doris and brothers Roger and Paul. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Ray; daughter Karen (Jose); son Mark (Jen); grandchildren Anderson, Benjamin, Renae, and Anna Gabriela; sisters-in-law Ili, Kay, and Sue; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
A memorial service in honor of Janet’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Longview Church of the Nazarene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Columbia Chapter, Child Evangelism Fellowship or Longview Church of the Nazarene.
