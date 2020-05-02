Janet Hicks

Janet Esther (Lawson) Hicks was born in Yankton, South Dakota to Harvey and Esther Lawson. Janet was the 4th and final child, after siblings Marian, Dene and Ralph, at 96 Dene is the sole survivor. Janet attended 12 different schools as her family moved frequently depending on where her father acquired employment, as a teacher or administrator. In her sophomore year her father became a teacher at Toutle Lake High School, where Janet met the love of her life, James (Jim) Hicks. They married October 10th, 1947 and had 3 children, Becky, Roger and Patti. Janet sold Avon, took census surveys, drove busloads of youth to pick strawberries, and other temporary positions until all her children were in school, going to work for ophthalmologist until her retirement. Janet is well known by her friends as an adept historian of the Toutle-Castle Rock communities. Janet loved telling stories, playing pinochle and being with friends. Jim and Janet have six grandchildren and four great grandchildren all of whom they adored entertaining and teasing.