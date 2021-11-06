Janet Hannemann

June 7, 1941 — Oct. 14, 2021

World traveler Janet (just call me Jan) Hannemann’s love of life and adventure did not come to an end with her death. Jan passed away on October 14, 2021, at the age of 80 after a nearly three-year courageous battle with brain cancer. With loved ones at her side, they will continue to carry on her legacy by living life to the fullest!

Born in Canton, Illinois, to Joseph and Albena Bouc at 3:30 a.m. on June 7, 1941, she weighed in at 5 pounds and 13 ounces. This little Yugo-Slavian Croatian brought joy into every room she entered then and for the rest of her life! Her infectious smile, immediate enthusiasm and warmth was felt by all.

She was educated in Longview Washington, where she attended R.A. Long High School, Lower Columbia Junior College, and beauty school. The adventures started young as Jan was junior prom queen, homecoming queen, and a cheerleader! Jan was very popular in high school and she was quite the social butterfly with her best friend Kathy Gregory at her side.