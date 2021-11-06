Janet Hannemann

June 7, 1941 — Oct. 14, 2021
World traveler Janet (just call me Jan) Hannemann’s love of life and adventure did not come to an end with her death. Jan passed away on October 14, 2021, at the age of 80 after a nearly three-year courageous battle with brain cancer. With loved ones at her side, they will continue to carry on her legacy by living life to the fullest!
Born in Canton, Illinois, to Joseph and Albena Bouc at 3:30 a.m. on June 7, 1941, she weighed in at 5 pounds and 13 ounces. This little Yugo-Slavian Croatian brought joy into every room she entered then and for the rest of her life! Her infectious smile, immediate enthusiasm and warmth was felt by all.
She was educated in Longview Washington, where she attended R.A. Long High School, Lower Columbia Junior College, and beauty school. The adventures started young as Jan was junior prom queen, homecoming queen, and a cheerleader! Jan was very popular in high school and she was quite the social butterfly with her best friend Kathy Gregory at her side.
What followed was a successful career as a lifelong airline professional for PSA, Pan American, Reno Air and finally with American. Jan loved working with the public, and one of her favorite experiences was working in the Pan Am Lounge rubbing elbows with the celebrities who would frequent there often. Early on, her airline career took her to Hawaii where she met her husband of nearly 60 years, Albert Miller Hannemann! They were married on November 25, 1961, in Torrance California, where they lived in Southern California for 43 years. Jan and Miller raised their five kids in Torrance before moving to Awahnee, California, in 2004. Together, they traveled the world exploring every corner of the globe. “Places to go, people to meet, the world to greet, but not necessarily in that order” was her favorite saying and she said it often and truly lived it.
Jan had three sons who played professional beach volleyball domestically and around the globe. She enjoyed traveling to the tournament sites with her husband to cheer and watch them play! Jan LOVED shopping and couldn’t pass up a good sale! Jan was also Mom to many animals throughout her life and loved them all, but none like her favorite companion Bo. Always on the go, never slowing down, we can all now be happy that she is finally resting peacefully.
Jan was preceded in death by her loving parents, Albena and Joseph Bouc of Longview Washington. Jan leaves behind her beloved husband and constant companion, Albert Miller Hannemann; brother Dan Bouc of Edmonds, Washington; sons Chris, Albert and Nicholas; and daughters Tammy Santarsiero and Natalie Hannemann. Leaving 13 grandchildren and too many extended family members to list, Jan will be sorely missed by all.
Jan’s celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. November 13, 2021, at the Redondo Beach Hotel, 400 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, California, 90277. Lunch will be served at 2 p.m., followed by Jan’s eulogy at 3 p.m. Aloha shirts or blouses, and Hawaiian print dresses are preferred! Feel free to come at any time and celebrate Jan’s life together! Much Aloha to all!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.