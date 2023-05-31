Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Feb. 9, 1939—April 28, 2023

KALAMA—Janet D. Williams, 84, of Kalama, WA. passed on April 28, 2023.

She was born February 9, 1939 in Longview WA. at the Cowlitz General Hospital, to Alton and Virginia Weekley, she was a Washington resident her entire life. Janet graduated in Kelso, WA. In 1957 and married the love of her life Raymond (Jerry) Williams in December of the same year. They had two boys they raised in the area. Janet was a homemaker until her sons graduated then went to work at S. Madill in Kalama for years until the timber industry declined.

Her husband of 65 years, Raymond (Jerry) Williams survives her at home. Also surviving is her son Jerry (J.D.) Williams of Kalama; two sisters, Jinny and Debby; one brother, Alton (Pete); and six grandchildren that she adored. She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest son, Greg Williams of Lynnwood WA on January 1 of this year.

Janet is so very missed by us all, her smile and laugh was so special to hear and see. She was a beautiful lady to have the privilege to know, love and to be loved back by. She had a zest for life but lost the vim and vigor to fight cancer.

A service for Janet will be held June 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 111 N. 2nd Street, Kalama WA. with a celebration of life at 2:00 p.m. directly across the street at the venue One55Elm.