Jane Sue Letteer

July 4, 1955 — March 18, 2022

Jane S. (Dills) Letteer (age 66) passed away on the morning of March 18, 2022, in the Hospice Care Center with the love of her life at her side.

She was born July 4, 1955, in Arlington ,Washington, the daughter of Hareld Dills and the late Linda Nations. Jane graduated from Quinault High School in 1974. She married Bill Letteer on December 7, 1974, then settled in Kelso, Washington.

Jane and Bill did everything together. They traveled to Lake Havasu, Arizona; Mississippi; and Hawaii; not to mention random road trips that ended wherever the car took them. But they never missed the sporting events of their grandchildren. You always knew when Jane was in the stands because her hoot was the loudest and the most appreciated. She always knew how to get the players going.

Jane worked 10 years for Standard Distributing and spent her last 17 years as a travel agent. But Jane’s real life’s work was loving each and every person she came in contact with. She made friends with everyone she met and had the biggest heart of anyone!

She was a loyal member of the Chehalis Eagles and the Kelso Elks. She was a Preceptor Gamma Sorority sister and a Lady of the Elks. She loved bowling, darts and playing pool.

Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lou Nations; and sister Nancy Ann Wheaton.

In addition to her devoted husband, Bill Letteer, Jane is survived by her son, Tim (Mindy) Letteer of Kelso, and daughter Tina Letteer (JR Roe) of Longview. Her grandchildren include Shelby Worth, Colby Worth, Hunter Letteer and Jestin Letteer. Her surviving family also includes her father Hareld (Janet) Dills; brother Wayne Nations; sister Kris Ritchey; and mother-in-law Donna Letteer. Not to mention her many nieces and nephews!

A celebration of life will be held at the Kelso Elks starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2. Please feel free to bring a side dish and flower or plant for her children to plant in loving memory of Jane.

Join us as we stroll down memory lane and honor our beloved Jane. We all know she’s in Heaven chatting with everyone and will be rooting for the grandkids during their upcoming sports season.

We miss you, Jane!