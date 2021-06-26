Jane Lynn Miller Schaaf

December 11, 1942 — June 19, 2021
Jane was born December 11, 1942, in Bozeman, Mont., to Harry Andrew and Edna Mae Miller. They owned Millers Jewelry, and they both worked very hard to make it successful.
Jane received her bachelor of science degree in home economics at Montana State University in 1966. She then completed her teaching requirements at the University of Wyoming and Montana State University in 1968. Jane received her master of science degree in Family Economics and Consumer Education in 1973 from Kansas State University. She also took many courses at Lower Columbia College when she moved to Longview, Wash.
After college, Jane taught high school home economics in Lovell, Wyo.; and in Roseville, Kans. Jane taught Home Extension Agents in Kansas and Washington. She also was an instructor at Lower Columbia College in a variety of subjects.
Jane married Joel Schaaf in 1967, although they divorced many years later.
After Jane moved to Longview, she began pursuing her other passion, liberal activism. She was born, it seems, with a constant desire to look out for people less fortunate than herself. Each step of her life seemed to reinforce this. While in Kansas, she lived in a mixed community, and this experience opened her eyes to the realities of discrimination. Jane realized the best way to help was to elect officials at all levels of government with liberal, humanitarian platforms. Hence, she worked on many election campaigns, organizing, raising funds and making phone calls. She also spent hundreds of hours over the years volunteering with the National Organization for Women because she strongly believed in their work pushing for a broad range of women’s rights issues. Jane had quite proudly embraced the role of a “blazing liberal” throughout her life.
Jane’s parents preceded her in death, as did her beloved brother, Don Harry Miller.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.