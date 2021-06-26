Jane Lynn Miller Schaaf

Jane received her bachelor of science degree in home economics at Montana State University in 1966. She then completed her teaching requirements at the University of Wyoming and Montana State University in 1968. Jane received her master of science degree in Family Economics and Consumer Education in 1973 from Kansas State University. She also took many courses at Lower Columbia College when she moved to Longview, Wash.

After Jane moved to Longview, she began pursuing her other passion, liberal activism. She was born, it seems, with a constant desire to look out for people less fortunate than herself. Each step of her life seemed to reinforce this. While in Kansas, she lived in a mixed community, and this experience opened her eyes to the realities of discrimination. Jane realized the best way to help was to elect officials at all levels of government with liberal, humanitarian platforms. Hence, she worked on many election campaigns, organizing, raising funds and making phone calls. She also spent hundreds of hours over the years volunteering with the National Organization for Women because she strongly believed in their work pushing for a broad range of women’s rights issues. Jane had quite proudly embraced the role of a “blazing liberal” throughout her life.