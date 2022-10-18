 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan Louise Saarinen

  • 0

Sept. 14, 1946 — Oct. 4, 2022

Jane Louise Saarinen, 76, was born September 14, 1946, in Longview and passed away October 4, 2022, in Olympia.

She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She taught many years in the Vader School District where she also was the pianist for the school programs.

She was preceded in death by sons Daniel Green and Jason Green; and her brother, John.

Survivors include granddaughters Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great grandchildren, her sister, Sandra Wakkuri; and family, cousins and many treasured friends.

Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on October 13. Cremains will be placed next to her sons remains at Little Falls Cemetery in Vader, Washington.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolls Royce unveils fully electric 'Spectre' car with nearly $400,000 price tag

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News