Jan Louise Saarinen

Sept. 14, 1946 — Oct. 4, 2022
Jane Louise Saarinen, 76, was born September 14, 1946, in Longview and passed away October 4, 2022, in Olympia.
She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She taught many years in the Vader School District where she also was the pianist for the school programs.
She was preceded in death by sons Daniel Green and Jason Green; and her brother, John.
Survivors include granddaughters Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great grandchildren, her sister, Sandra Wakkuri; and family, cousins and many treasured friends.
Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on October 13. Cremains will be placed next to her sons remains at Little Falls Cemetery in Vader, Washington.
