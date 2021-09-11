Jamie Aileen Nyman, of Kalama, Washington, passed away September 7, 2021. Jamie was born May 27, 1967 in Ephrata, Washington, to Bruce and Norma Dunscomb. Jamie attended and graduated from Colville High School in 1985. Shortly after graduation, Jamie moved to Longview, Washington, where she met her husband, David Nyman. Jamie and David were married October 3, 1988. They had two children together, Nate and Traci. Jamie dedicated her life to her family.