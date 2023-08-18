Jan. 23, 1945—Aug. 2, 2023

LONGVIEW—James William Woodworth was born January 23, 1945.

Jim passed away August 2, 2023. Jim is survived by his wife Linda Woodworth, daughters; Shelley Stratton of Bandon, OR, and Jill Zentner (Kris) of Woodinville, WA, step daughters; Laurie Braaksma (Mark Tompkins) of Prosser, WA, Lynn Louden (Paul) of Gig Harbor, WA and three grandchildren. Brother David Woodworth (Daiva) of Jacksonville, FL and sister Barbara Moser (Jim) of Grand Coulee, WA. He is preceded in death by Vicki Woodworth and his parents; Reverend Bill and Dorothy Woodworth.

He moved with his family from Kansas to Nebraska and settled in Washtucna, WA where his father was the pastor of the Presbyterian Church and his mother was the secretary of the elementary school. Jim graduated from Washtucna High School in 1963 and went on to attend college at Whitworth University. He worked long summers during wheat harvest season driving combine, wheat trucks and working at the grain elevators to pay for school. He graduated from Whitworth University in 1967. While attending college, he met Vicki Lou Phillips. They married in January of 1967. Both of them applied for teaching positions in the Longview School District, were hired and began their teaching careers. He and Vicki had two daughters, Shelley and Jill.

Over the years, The Woodworth Family hosted exchange students and visited those students all over the world. They fell in love with traveling with their girls and friends over the years. Always an adventurer, Jim applied to crew on a German Tall Ship, learning all of the technical aspects of sailing and climbing feet up to release the sails. Jim loved riding motorcycles with his friends and going for long rides in the US and Europe. He retired from teaching in the Longview School District in 1997 after 30 years. Jim returned to the classroom as an adjunct professor at Lower Columbia College. His second retirement came in 2015 and Jim was widowed in 2017.

Jim and Linda married in July 2018 and begin a new chapter of their lives together traveling to new places in the US and Europe, reconnecting with family and friends. One of those adventures led them to living in Spain for a few months and soaking up the surrounding countries.

Jim enjoyed both of his teaching careers, loved his family deeply, enjoyed sailing his boat, listening to oldies music, riding his Ducati, going on road trips in his sports car, he cherished his pets, loved to indulge in eating cookies, drinking coffee and his beer!

Join us in celebrating Jim Woodworth’s enriched life on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 3:00—5:00 p.m. at the Expo Building at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds, in the Mt St Helens Room