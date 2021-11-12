 Skip to main content
James Theodore Schall
James Theodore Schall

James Theodore Schall

Sept. 24, 1927 — Aug. 29, 2021

James Theodore Schall passed away on Orcas Island, Washington on August 29, 2021. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at: https://www.whidbeymemorial.com.

