Oct. 27, 1951—May 28, 2023

LONGVIEW—James Robert Renoude Jr. passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2023. He was born October 27, 1951 in Longview.

He was survived at home by wife Debra of 52 years, sons JR and Jesse and grandfurkids Timber and Cal-Lee. Sister Patty Vaillencourt and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, James and Joyce and sister, Sheila Martin.

James worked for Weyerhaeuser for 38 years and enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors.

Service will be Monday June 5, 2023 at 1:00 at Groulx Mortuary in Rainer.