January 22, 1946—February 4, 2021
James R. Phelps Jr., 75, passed away on February 4, 2021. He was born January 22, 1946, in Concord, NC to James and Alma (James) Phelps Sr. He graduated in 1965 from R.A. Long High School.
He is survived by his wife Shirley (Lessard); son Jason (Vena) Phelps; daughter Jennifer Phelps; son Kip (Lilly) Lessard, all of Longview. He was a proud papa to six grandchildren and four great—grandchildren.
Viewing February 10th and 11th at Steele chapel from 10am-5pm. Celebration of life will be at Calvary Chapel, February 12 at 6pm. For full obituary go to Steele Chapel website.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jim’s honor to Lamplighter’s Ministry.
