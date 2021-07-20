March 12, 1926 — June 24, 2021

James Patrick Martin of Ryderwood, Wash., passed away on June 24, 2021. James was born on March 12, 1926, to James C. Martin and Kathleen DeLoney in Clarkston, Wash. He was a triplet. He has resided in the local area for 40 years. James married Alda Betty Jean Webb in 1944. In 1968, he married Verna Marie Kuhner and they enjoyed many years together.

He served in the Navy from Nov 20, 1943 to May 1946. He was a Seaman First Class who received the American Area Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. James worked as a carpenter and National Park Ranger during his life after the war.

He was quick witted, feisty and stubborn. He loved his family, friends and the many pets he acquired over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. James enjoyed fishing in general but also loved fly fishing and tieing. Among his greatest memories are of raising his daughters Jeanne and Victoria along the Snake River in Washington and the many wonderful years he spent with his beloved wife Vera, his angel.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Verna Marie Martin; Jeanne, his eldest daughter; his parents; sisters Catherine Martin, Eileen Martin, Mary Jane and Dorothy Martin; and brothers John (Jack) Martin and Don Martin.