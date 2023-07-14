1931—2023

NORTH BRANFORD, CT—James Mitchell of North Branford, Connecticut and Longview, Washington died on 30 June, 2023 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

He was born in 1931 in Libby, Montana to Bessie (Heppe) and James N. Mitchell.

He is survived by his two sons, James N. Mitchell Jr. and fiancé Robin Wavrishuk of New Fairfield, Connecticut and Monty R. Mitchell and daughter-in-law Beth Mitchell of Dalton, Massachusetts; two grandchildren: Victoria Marrero and her husband Keith of Sharon, Massachusetts and Alexandra Mitchell of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; two great grandchildren: Kya Pridgen of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Xavier Marrero of Sharon, Massachusetts: a brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Judith Peters of Longview, Washington; and a niece and nephew in Washington State.

Besides his his beloved wife, Marianne Mitchell, he was predeceased by his grandson, Eric Mitchell.

James was raised in the Pacific Northwest and graduated from R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington, where he received a Lifetime Achievement award in March of 2023. He received a business degree from the University of Washington and MBA degree from the University of Oregon. For many years, he served on the University of Oregon Business Advisory Council.

Early in his career he worked in Distribution and Industrial Traffic Management for Crown Zellerbach Corp. and General Mills Corp.. Later he was employed in the hand and power tool industries. He managed companies in Oregon, Canada, California, Massachusetts and Connecticut for Pendleton Tool Industries, Ingersoll-Rand Corp., Vermont American Co., Milwaukee Electric Tool Co., and Milford Products Co..

Over the years, James was actively involved in professional and civic organizations. He served on the board and was president of the Industrial Supply Manufacturers, Power Tool Association, Hack and Band Saw Manufacturers Association and the Hand tool Association. He ran for the Connecticut State Legislature, served as chairman of the Madison Police Commission and was a member of the Rotary Club in Los Angeles, CA, London Ontario, Canada, and Branford, CT. He also served on the boards of several banks and manufacturing companies.

Most recently he served as Treasurer of Concord Meadows Interfaith Residential Community Inc. in Madison, CT, and was a member of the Madison Country Club, Madison Winter Club, and the Lutheran Church of Madison. James was also a member of the Western Washington Farm Forestry Association, Stella Historical Society and Stella Lutheran Chapel in Longview, WA.

After retirement, he volunteered as an advisor to manufacturing companies in Bulgaria and Slovakia for the Retired Executive Service Corps assisting companies transitioning from Communist to Capitalistic market economies.

He owned a fifty-acre Douglas Tree Farm in Washington State, where he spent several months each year. James personally managed it until 2021, when his sons took over the manual effort.

Interment of ashes will be private.

Memorial Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Lutheran Church of Madison, 9 Britton Lane, Madison, CT 06443 or The Stella Lutheran Chapel, P.O. Box 546, Longview, WA 98632.