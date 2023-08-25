Nov. 22, 1962—Aug. 14, 2023
LONGVIEW—It is with profound sadness that we share the death of James Milton Hodges on August 14, 2023. He battled a short-lived but aggressive illness that took him just two months after diagnosis.
James graduated from Castle Rock High School, WA in 1981. Shortly after graduation he spent time traveling in Europe, and then moved to Arizona. In 1986 he became a Journeyman Electrician with IBEW Local 48, in Portland, Oregon.
James was father to James Daniel Hodges, Tabitha Marie (Dan) Bourgeous, John Milton (Bri) Hodges, and Rebekah Leigh (Tanner) Taylor, and stepson, Jack Ross Torrey. He was also grandfather to four: Kyia Leigh Pineo, Finn Jameson Hodges, Theia Thorin Hodges-Rae, and Talon Ranson Taylor.
He is survived by his wife Kim (Harris-Jones) Hodges; his sister Julie Hodges (Evans); his parents James Orland Hodges Jr. and Carol Jean (Sheppa) Hodges, and his first wife Rena Hawkins Brown.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at Castle Rock Christian Church, 542 Huntington Dr. Castle Rock, WA, on September 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
