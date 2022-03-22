James M. Gillihan

Feb. 22, 1947—Jan. 30, 2022

James (Jim) Gillihan was born in Williford, Alaska, to Melvin and Audrey Ethel Gillihan. He passed on January 30, 2022, at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was the owner of Ocean Beach Chevron in Longview for more than 20 years before opening Gilliano’s Pizza Parlor in Woodland, Washington.

A celebration of life takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash St, Kelso, Washington 98626.