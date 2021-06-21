James Lloyd Helms

James loved and appreciated old cars and trucks and may have even been described by some as a “Car Guy.” He owned many vehicles over the years, including one 1929 Ford Rita remembers from their early years together. He enjoyed car shows and rod runs and he loved to just go take a drive where sometimes he might end up having a meal at one of his favorite restaurants at the coast or where he might find himself in the driveway of a friend or a family member where his presence and his smiling face was always a welcomed surprise. In turn, James’ door always was open to anyone who might wander his way, as well. James was also fondly called, Son, Dad, Jim, Jimmy, Bro, Uncle Jim, Pa, and Grampa. James selflessly and abundantly, out of sincere love and appreciation gave his life in service to Our Father in Heaven and was always available with a helping hand for a friend or loved one in need. James, Rita and Carm participated in Mission work in Africa and in Guatemala in the 1980s. James and his family have been members of Landmark Church in Battle Ground, Wash., since 1977. The only other pleasure as significant in James’ life was spending time over food and fellowship with family and friends, and if you were a friend of James Helms’, then you were also welcomed with open arms as part of his family and always had a seat at his table.