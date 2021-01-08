January 25, 1941—December 12, 2020

James Leonard Covel was born January 25, 1941, in International Falls, Minn., to Dale Virgil Covel and Florence Bernice (Barnes) Covel. He passed away December 12, 2020, with his wife and stepdaughter at his side. The family came west, first to Oregon and then to Washington in the early 1950s. Jim graduated from R A Long High School in 1959. Upon graduation he went into the Navy where he served on active duty from 1959 to 1961, and then in the reserve. In 1962 he went to work for R-W Paper and retired from there in 2002 as a sheeter operator.

Jim enjoyed many things. Wood working was something he always enjoyed as well as hunting and just driving in the woods. He liked camping, the beach and just sitting watching people. Jim was a member of East Kelso Baptist Church. He would spend hours reading his Bible and enjoyed his Tuesdays with his Grandpa’s group. He had a kind and gentle spirit and it took a lot to get him riled. He loved the Lord and always prayed for the kids, grandkids and great grandkids.