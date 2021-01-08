January 25, 1941—December 12, 2020
James Leonard Covel was born January 25, 1941, in International Falls, Minn., to Dale Virgil Covel and Florence Bernice (Barnes) Covel. He passed away December 12, 2020, with his wife and stepdaughter at his side. The family came west, first to Oregon and then to Washington in the early 1950s. Jim graduated from R A Long High School in 1959. Upon graduation he went into the Navy where he served on active duty from 1959 to 1961, and then in the reserve. In 1962 he went to work for R-W Paper and retired from there in 2002 as a sheeter operator.
Jim enjoyed many things. Wood working was something he always enjoyed as well as hunting and just driving in the woods. He liked camping, the beach and just sitting watching people. Jim was a member of East Kelso Baptist Church. He would spend hours reading his Bible and enjoyed his Tuesdays with his Grandpa’s group. He had a kind and gentle spirit and it took a lot to get him riled. He loved the Lord and always prayed for the kids, grandkids and great grandkids.
Jim is survived by his wife Rose (Jarrell), his siblings Dwight (Lynne), Nancy Myers (Dan) and June Rigs (David), daughters Joanne Ellis (Andy) and Julie Richards (Larry), stepchildren Dwayne VanVranken (Lisa), Ann Wakefield (Doug) and Charles Van. There are 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. They were the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jeffery Michael and a nephew, Robert Covel.
A family memorial service was held December 16, 2020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.