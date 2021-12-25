James (Jim) Thomas

Feb. 24, 1929 — Dec. 7, 2021
James (Jim) MacHadden Thomas passed away December 17, 2021. He lived most of his life in Woodland, Washington, until he and Joann moved to the Vancouver Mall Retirement community in April 2019. Jim was born in Olympia, Washington, to Howard and Winifred Thomas and was one of 10 children. The family moved to Kentucky for a time, where Howard and Winifred were from, but eventually returned to Washington.
Jim had a long career in forestry. He worked with Ben A Thomas logging and then he and his brother, Kenny, started their own road building company. His sons, who worked for him as teenagers, commented that he was happy in the woods working with friends and family. When he was not working, and later when he retired, Jim enjoyed traveling with Joann in their RV, fishing, golfing and visiting with friends and family.
He was preceded in death by Joann, his loving wife of nearly 70 years. He is survived by his children, Sally Charuhas (Peter), Dan Thomas (Carmen), John Thomas (Cammy), Jim Thomas (Tracy) and Tami Houser (Jay); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside burial will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021, at Frank Able Cemetery in Woodland. A celebration of life will be held for both Jim and Joann will be held at a later date.
