Oct. 23, 2021

James (Jim) Neal Major, 61, of Chinook, Washington, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home on October 23, 2021.

Jim was born in Longview, Washington and graduated from Kelso High School. In his late teens, he met Carol Hosler. They fell in love, married and within three years they had started a family, complete with Chase and Tate. As a family they enjoyed racing, motor cross and boating. A proud husband, father and role model with boys who followed in his footsteps, he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Always one to enjoy a challenge, Jim started his career as a shop boy, completed his apprenticeship and became a senior project manager for JH Kelly until he started his own general contracting company in 1998. In 2016, after spending two years commuting on the weekends to Chinook, Washington, Jim and Carol sold their business and home in Lebanon, Oregon, and purchased the Long Beach Tavern and became permanent Washington residents. Always smiling and having fun, he could often be found exchanging stories and laughter with his patrons.