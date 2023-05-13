Sept. 26, 1947—May 5, 2023

VANCOUVER—James “Jim” Michael Hattrick (75), of Vancouver, WA, passed away, May 5, 2023 from complications due to Ehlors-Danlos Syndrome.

Born September 26, 1947 in Toppenish, WA and raised in Cathlamet, WA, Jim was a self-proclaimed “country boy” and a lifelong resident of Washington State. Jim graduated from Cathlamet High School in 1965. In 1969 he married his lovely wife, Judy Jensen and they spent 54 wonderful years together.

Jim began his career as a square dance caller when he was 13 years old, living in Aberdeen, WA. His dedication to square dancing and his dancers led him through a wonderful 62-year career. Jim lived a full and happy life. Always the life of the party and up for an adventure.

Anyone who knew Jim, knew his main joys in life and sources of great pride were his wife, sons and grandchildren. Jim left with his family, some incredible memories such as their annual family trip to Penticton, Canada to attend the square dance festival, camping, fishing, clam-digging, kite flying, windsurfing, jet skiing, and bike riding. Finally, his love for people and his youthful spirit led him to becoming a mentor through the YMCA Y-pal program.

Jim is survived by his wife Judy, sons Jeffrey, Jason (Andrea), John (Cara), and Joseph (G), grandchildren Jack, Parker, and Jace, “Little Brother” Justin Pithoud, and sisters Carol Danker, Gail McGaughey, and Tammy Schively, and dog Benny. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Delores Hattrick, and his sister Michelle Eaves.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, June 3, 2023 at New Heights Church, Central Vancouver Campus, 7913 NE 58th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98665