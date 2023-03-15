LONGVIEW—Jim passed away at his home in Big Canoe, GA surrounded by his family. Jim was born to Vance and Zoe Brewer of Winlock, WA . He graduated from Winlock HS in 1956 and received a Civil Engineering degree from Oregon State University. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his three siblings: Carolyn Nelson, Steve Brewer and Kathy Elam. In 1970 Jim married Susan Hester, who survives him. He is survived by his Son Brad; Daughter Mindy Ziegler; Son-in-Law Mike Ziegler; and his beloved Grandchildren Davis and Dani Zeigler. Jim had a very successful career with Voith, Inc. until his retirement in 2002. He was an avid golfer and was known for walking 18 holes without hesitation even at the age of 84. His most favorite activity was spending time with his family. Jim’s Grandchildren were the apple of his eye and he was known to brag about them to anyone who crossed his path. According to his wishes, Jim was cremated. His family will have a celebration of life later this year.