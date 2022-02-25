James "Jim" Henry Rinck Sr.

July 10, 1928 — Feb. 12, 2022
On February 12, 2022, James H. “Jim” Rinck Sr., ended his 93 year, seven month, and two day stay on this plane of existence. Born in Banks, Oregon, in July 1928 to Frank and Gladys Rinck, he was the youngest of three children. He also lived in Deer Island before moving to Rainier as a child where he remained for the rest of his life.
Although he always thought of himself as a farmer, Jim worked in a sawmill for a short time, then was a self-employed horse logger before joining the Laborers Union and working in construction until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Valancia “Deedee” (Devine) Rinck; son David Rinck at 1 year of age; his brother, Robert Rinck; and his sister, Anna Marie Clausen.
He is survived by his children Elaine (Dick) Watkins, Jim (Kathy) Rinck Jr., Kathy (Bob) Kennedy, Linda (Mike) Johnson and Steve (Kristi) Rinck; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Alston Corner Assembly Church in Rainier, Oregon. A committal service was held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.