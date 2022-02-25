James "Jim" Henry Rinck Sr.

July 10, 1928 — Feb. 12, 2022

On February 12, 2022, James H. “Jim” Rinck Sr., ended his 93 year, seven month, and two day stay on this plane of existence. Born in Banks, Oregon, in July 1928 to Frank and Gladys Rinck, he was the youngest of three children. He also lived in Deer Island before moving to Rainier as a child where he remained for the rest of his life.

Although he always thought of himself as a farmer, Jim worked in a sawmill for a short time, then was a self-employed horse logger before joining the Laborers Union and working in construction until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Valancia “Deedee” (Devine) Rinck; son David Rinck at 1 year of age; his brother, Robert Rinck; and his sister, Anna Marie Clausen.

He is survived by his children Elaine (Dick) Watkins, Jim (Kathy) Rinck Jr., Kathy (Bob) Kennedy, Linda (Mike) Johnson and Steve (Kristi) Rinck; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Alston Corner Assembly Church in Rainier, Oregon. A committal service was held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Hudson Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon.