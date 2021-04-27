 Skip to main content
James "Jim" Ewing Jr.
James "Jim" Ewing Jr.

April 19, 1940 — May 5, 2020

James "Jim" Ewing Jr. was born April 19, 1940, in Unionville, Missouri. He passed away May 5, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial for Jim will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

