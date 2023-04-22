His senior year he attended Castle Rock High School (1950 graduate) and there met his soon to be wife, Sue. They married in 1951 and in 1952, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and was shipped to Korea. Upon his return from service, he and Sue settled in Castle Rock and started their family. He went to work for Weyerhaeuser and remained for 42 years until retirement. After the kids were raised, Jim and Sue traveled yearly with good friends all over the world. The stories and pictures they shared upon return, were delightful. Jim loved to golf and the stories of his golfing days with great buddies, leaves smiles on everyone’s faces. Jim started running in his 40’s and only stopped a few years ago when health required it. He competed in multiple marathons and won his share of local races in his age group. He always took dog biscuits in his pockets each day to give to the dogs along his 3-mile run/walk through Castle Rock. Jim and Sue loved and supported their grandkids throughout the years. Grandson Matt took after Jim as a runner and Jim and Sue were there cheering him on for each state championship victory. Jim spent endless hours teaching granddaughter Kori to drive a stick shift and taking her on numerous walks to the river. Granddaughter Maria and grandson Matt both proudly followed Jim in military service to our country. Jim will always be remembered for his positive outlook on life, his wonderful sense of humor, his fun-loving personality, his generosity, and his dedication to running, eating healthy, and daily diary writings. He was deeply loved by his family and will be dearly missed. The family wants to acknowledge and thank the staff at The Villager for the loving care he received. Semper Fi Marine.