James Gene Hall, 68, of Spirit Lake, Idaho passed away on February 9, 2023 at home from Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease.

Jim was born Sept. 30, 1954 in Burlington, Washington to Gene K. Hall and LoraLie (Fitzgerald) Hall. His parents preceded him in death. He grew up in Toutle, Washington where he graduated in 1972.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many leadership positions. He served most recently as Bishop of the Timberlake Ward until his health no linger allowed him to serve. He also enjoyed serving the youth of the church over the years and made life long friendships with many of them.

Jim enjoyed the outdoors, which included hunting, bass fishing, dirt bike riding, four wheeling on the Oregon dunes and camping with his family.

He is survived by his wife Connie (Phillips); and his children: Maria (Robb) Gardner, Ryan (Courtney) Hall, Natasha (Jason) Dery, and Dustin (Randy) Hall. Also surviving him are eight grandchildren: Addison, Matthew, Logan, Spencer, Aleana, Landon, Dawson and William.

A memorial service will be held on March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2884 N. Pacific Ave., Kelso, Washington. A Zoom link will also be available: https//zoom.us/j/93798252487?pwd=ZHkxdW51T0JsbXl4b1dFaWVVaVlzUT09