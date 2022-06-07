 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Edwards

  • 0
James Edwards

Oct. 28, 1931 — May 23, 2022

James Edwards was born in Albany, Oregon, on October 28, 1931, and died with family present on May 23, 2022.

James is survived by Virginia Edwards, his wife of 44 years. He also leaves behind a large extended family including children Jim Edwards (Somatra), of Portland, Oregon; Wylie Chandler (Doug), of Soldotna, Alaska; Leslie Abe, of Vancouver, Washington; April Cuozzo (Mario) of Schererville, Indiana; and Stu Marks (Corie) of Castle Rock, Washington.

He also leaves 14 grandchildren and siblings Sharon Morgan (Rich) of Medford, Oregon; and Steve Edwards (Nancy) of Longview, Washington.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Longview Bible Baptist Church

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert-backed ways to trick your mind into sleeping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News