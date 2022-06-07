Oct. 28, 1931 — May 23, 2022

James Edwards was born in Albany, Oregon, on October 28, 1931, and died with family present on May 23, 2022.

James is survived by Virginia Edwards, his wife of 44 years. He also leaves behind a large extended family including children Jim Edwards (Somatra), of Portland, Oregon; Wylie Chandler (Doug), of Soldotna, Alaska; Leslie Abe, of Vancouver, Washington; April Cuozzo (Mario) of Schererville, Indiana; and Stu Marks (Corie) of Castle Rock, Washington.

He also leaves 14 grandchildren and siblings Sharon Morgan (Rich) of Medford, Oregon; and Steve Edwards (Nancy) of Longview, Washington.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Longview Bible Baptist Church