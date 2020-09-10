× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 1, 1932—August 28, 2020

James Earle Muck passed away on August 28, 2020 in Roseburg, Ore. He was born November 1, 1932 in North Dakota to Gertrude (Kusiek) and Charles Muck. He married Arlyce Roemmich on March 9, 1958. James and Arlyce lived in Rapple Jae Montana until moving to Rainier, Oregon in 1963.

James served in the US Navy before attending college at Dickinson State College in Dickinson, North Dakota. James taught math and computer science teacher at Rainier High School, retiring in 1994. James was well known for helping students be successful in school and their career path. James spent most of his spare time fishing in the Columbia and Cowlitz rivers.

His son John Muck and his wife Dolores La Reina- Muck of Pueblo West, CO, son James Muck and his Wife Sharon in Rosebug, Ore., daughter Susan Gibson and husband Fred in Rainier, son Charles Muck in McMinnville, Ore., and seven grandchildren survive James.

James is proceeded in death by his mother, father, brother John (Jack) Muck, sister Geraldine Oldham and his wife (Arlyce).

There will be a memorial vehicle parade on September 27 from 1 pm- 2 pm to honor James and his wife Arlyce. It will start at the Rainier Marina parking lot on East A street, then travel West past the Rainier Park.