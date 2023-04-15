LONGVIEW—James (Jim) E. Conrod went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2023 at the age of 68 after battling cancer for several months. The celebration of life service will be on April 22 at Northlake Church in Longview at 1:00 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed on the Northlake Church Longview YouTube channel. See more details on Steele Chapel website.