 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Duffin

  • 0
James Duffin

January 6, 1966 — June 10, 2022

A lifelong resident, James left behind wife, Heidie; four kids; two grandchildren; and numerous family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 15 at the AWPPW Hall, 724 15th Ave., Longview. It will be potluck.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should set healthy boundaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News