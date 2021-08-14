James Dewitt Durand

Feb. 10, 1954 — Sept. 24, 2020

James Durand was born to Mildred and Jerry Durand on February 10, 1954. He was married to the love of his life, Sharon Lynn Durand. He was a proud graduate of Kelso High School and received his degree from Western Washington University.

Jim was a local business owner, owning a couple convenience stores and later settled on Worldwide Travel before he retired.

Jimmy was an avid sportsman. His go-tos were skiing, softball, fishing, golfing and bird dog hunting. He had many champion Weimaraner dogs throughout the years. He lived for vacations with his beautiful wife, Sharon, and making lifelong memories that we will cherish always. He loved the weekends and hunting with friends. Nothing would make him happier than to see his dog come back with a nice pheasant and bring it home to show off. He loved to grow flowers in the yard, a passion he got from his mother.

He was a lifelong Elks member and enjoyed hanging out with friends there and giving off that electric smile, have some lemon drops and let off a couple of “say hey baby!” He loved to watch football and place some bets here and there on his beloved Seahawks and Huskies. He was a sports enthusiast all his life and loved to watch all his grandkids play in person whenever he could.