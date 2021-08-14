James Dewitt Durand

Feb. 10, 1954 — Sept. 24, 2020
James Durand was born to Mildred and Jerry Durand on February 10, 1954. He was married to the love of his life, Sharon Lynn Durand. He was a proud graduate of Kelso High School and received his degree from Western Washington University.
Jim was a local business owner, owning a couple convenience stores and later settled on Worldwide Travel before he retired.
Jimmy was an avid sportsman. His go-tos were skiing, softball, fishing, golfing and bird dog hunting. He had many champion Weimaraner dogs throughout the years. He lived for vacations with his beautiful wife, Sharon, and making lifelong memories that we will cherish always. He loved the weekends and hunting with friends. Nothing would make him happier than to see his dog come back with a nice pheasant and bring it home to show off. He loved to grow flowers in the yard, a passion he got from his mother.
He was a lifelong Elks member and enjoyed hanging out with friends there and giving off that electric smile, have some lemon drops and let off a couple of “say hey baby!” He loved to watch football and place some bets here and there on his beloved Seahawks and Huskies. He was a sports enthusiast all his life and loved to watch all his grandkids play in person whenever he could.
Jimmy was what we all hoped and wanted to be: genuine and full of love. Unconditional love is what he gave, and all the extended family and friends knew it. You felt it, because that’s who he was and that is a legacy we should carry in his name; choosing optimism and strength in the face of adversity, kindness and compassion in a world that tries to harden us. If we could strive to be half the man Jimmy was, we’d be honoring his legacy and by doing so, making the world a better place than we found it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Gerald Durand, of Kelso. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Durand; his kids Seth Hamer (Kristy), Nicole Candelora (Corey), Janelle Johnson (Marc) and Joshua Burckhardt; his sister, Terry (Rick); grandkids Asa, Brady, Chase, Halle and Brayden; and his niece and nephews and their children.
Jim’s family will be holding a celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. September 17, at the Monticello Hotel. Jim wanted nothing more than for us to celebrate his amazing life he was so happy to have.
