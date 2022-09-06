James Clayton Crayne

April 28, 1939 — Aug. 13, 2022

Jim was a devoted husband, he loved the Lord and his family deeply. Jim and Sharon had three children: Kimberly (Jeffery), James Jr. (Jo Ann) and David (Dyann), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face. Jim loved and supported them unconditionally. Jim also loved his garden, fishing, hunting and his harmonica.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Freda Crayne; and his sister, Joanne.

He is survived by his brother, Gary Crayne; and his sister, Maxine Sides.

Jim was known by many as “Moose,” He stood out in his stature and smile, his zest for life. He was a good man who will be greatly missed by many.

Join us in a celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10, at Calvary Chapel, 902 Ash St., Kelso, Washington. A potluck will follow the celebration of life.