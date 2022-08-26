 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Clayton Crayne

  • 0
James Clayton Crayne

April 28, 1939 — August 13, 2022

A celebration of life on September 10 at 1 p.m.

Calvary Chapel

902 Ash St.

Kelso, WA 98626

There will be a potluck after the celebration of life.

Bring a favorite dish or just come and enjoy the food and fellowship.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News