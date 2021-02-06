February 5, 1946—January 25, 2021

James C. Little (Jim), 74, lost his battle with cancer, and passed peacefully January 25, 2021.

Due to COVID-19 Virus restrictions, the family had a private service on February 5, 2021, which was Jim’s 75th birthday. Once the COVID-19 Virus restrictions are lifted there will be a celebration honoring him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Jim’s name to be made to; Humane Society of Cowlitz County, 909 Columbia Blvd, Longview, WA 98632. cowlitzhumane.com/donate

The full obituary is available at www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/obituary-listings