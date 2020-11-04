 Skip to main content
James C. Jensen
James C. Jensen

June 30, 1949—October 28, 2020

James Jensen passed away October 28, 2020 after complications with cancer. James served eight years in the Marines, ending as a staff Sgt. He worked as a Nuclear Pipefitter in the shipyards in Bremerton and San Diego. James loved to watch sports. He was very patriotic and decorated with eagles, red, white and blue.

James is survived by children Mike (Kathy) Jensen, Brandi (Jim) Bowyer, Craig (Jen) Jensen and sibling Eileen (Bill) Scheiber, Judy (Jim) Hattrick, George (Katy) Jensen, Tom (Trena) Jensen and many grandkids, nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his father; John Jensen, mother; Mary Jensen, brother; John Jensen Jr.

