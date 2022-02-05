Feb. 20, 1954 — Jan. 26, 2022
James Bradley Anderson was born February 20, 1954. He has been a resident of Longview, Texas, for 12 years, formerly living in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Bradley was a Promise Keeper striving to give “his utmost for His highest” and willing to do anything he could do to help others. Bradley was a happy-go-lucky person who always had a smile on his face. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need and was always supportive of your cause and interests. If you invited him to be part of your life, you were a lifelong friend. He had friendships from the Pacific Northwest down to California, over to the Hawaiian Islands, down to Jamaica and beyond. He was a native son of Oregon, but had ancestral roots in Louisiana and Texas; subsequently, he was so proud to have joined the Great State of Texas. He was close to all eight of his siblings and cherished the memories he made with them and countless others. He was loved by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. So many people are grieving his loss.
Before retirement, he worked for Relizon Printing in Rancho Cucamonga, California, for 25 years. He was a lifelong lover of music and a musician himself. He was a philosopher by nature, as he searched for truth and wisdom, and loved his God, his daughter, and his country. Secretly, he was a “foodie extraordinaire” who enjoyed the cuisines from all over the world.
Bradley passed away at the age of 68 on January 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Gertrude Anderson.
Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Ruthann Anderson; his daughter, Mary T. Anderson; four sisters, Mikele, Beth, Cathy and Mary Pat; and four brothers, Kenneth, Mark, Vincent, Dan.
If desired, memorials may be made to Harbor Hospice in Longview, Texas: 903-238-8290.
