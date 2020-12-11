James Alton Mosley, age 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 2, 2020 in Longview Wash. He was born in Sequim, Wash., on September 20, 1936 to Alton C. Mosley and Ann Lee Poe. Jim moved with his family to Longview, Wash., where he resided most of his life. Jim graduated in 1954 from R.A. Long High School. He attended Lower Columbia College and Northwest University with a degree in Law Enforcement and Construction Technology, where he learned how to build his own family home. In 1959, Jim married his first wife of 44 years, Dana Absher Mosley. Together they raised their two daughters, Christa Luann McGuire, and Dana Kay Mosley Harding. Jim served in the National Guard and was a Washington State Patrol Officer. He joined the Longview Police Department where he served his community with compassion. He took the time to meet people and find out the needs of local residents. Jim retired from the Longview Police Department as a lieutenant in 1976. Jim enjoyed visits with his buddies from the force, where they exchanged stories and life-long friendships. Jim spent time with children at Shriners Hospital in Portland Ore., taking his young daughter, Christa Luann, with him to visit sick children. Jim enjoyed competitive shooting contests and earned several badges for his marksmanship. Jim was a member of the Kelso Masonic Lodge for 45 years. He belonged to the Port Townsend Elks, Kelso Scottish Rite Mason, Cowlitz York Rite Bodies, Royal Order of Scotland and Shriners. On April 16, 2004, Jim married Mary Pat Williams Mosley in Tacoma Wash. Jim and Mary Pat enjoyed traveling along the Oregon and Washington coasts with many stops over the years in Port Townsend. Together they attended the symphony, worked in their backyard garden, enjoyed sunsets and read quietly, in the presence of each other’s company.