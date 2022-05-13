Jacquelyn Lou Ostervold

May 15, 1935 — Nov. 6, 2021

Jacquelyn Lou Greenough Ostervold, 86, passed away surrounded by her family at her home on November 6, two days after being diagnosed with lymphoma. She was born in Kellogg, Idaho, on May 15, 1935, to Jackson and Louise Keppner Greenough. A graduate of Butte High School, she attended college at the Montana School of Mines in Butte Montana, and earned her teaching credentials from the University of Montana in Missoula. She continued her studies with graduate work at the University of Washington.

Shortly after Jacquey was born, her family’s kitten died from ingesting arsenic particulates from the local smelter that had settled on the grass in their front yard. That prompted her family to move from Kellogg, Idaho, to Butte, Montana, where her father, a metallurgical engineer, worked for the Anaconda Copper Company. The following year Jacquey’s brother Robert Keppner Greenough was born. Jacquey and Robert grew up in Butte during the Great Depression. From this time she learned to appreciate the smallest of things, like visiting her grandfather’s little grocery store, his tiny basement woodworking shop, and the beautiful sound of the songs he would whistle, as well as her mother’s lovely flower garden. She also had many memories of time spent at the Winchester House in the Pines, which later became her family’s log cabin in the Helena National Forest.

In 1953, upon graduating from Butte High School, Jacquey attended the Montana School of Mines in her hometown of Butte, Montana. In 1955, she transferred to Missoula to finish her studies at the University of Montana. While at the U of M, she joined the Sigma Kappa sorority. In her studies, she enjoyed English, history and drama, participating in numerous plays. Near the end of her studies she met Mr. Julius Wendt who was visiting the university in his search for new teachers. She accepted Mr. Wendt’s job offer and her grandfather drove her to Cathlamet, Washington, to begin her career as a high school teacher at the old two-story Wahkiakum High School. Miss Greenough taught English and history and directed numerous plays.

At a WHS football game in 1959, Charles Lloyd Ostervold was swept off his feet by the beautiful Miss Greenough, and the following November they were married at St. Catherine’s Church in Cathlamet. They had a small float house moved onto their farm. They lived there when they had their first child, Mary Ann. Soon after they had a son, Charles Lloyd the third, whom they called Chip; and a few years later a third child, Valerie. By the time they welcomed another daughter, Kathryn-Kari, their little float house was getting a bit cozy. In order to have more room for their growing family, they raised the float house up and built a large house under and around it. Their fifth child, Margaret, was born a few years later. During this time Jacquey kept busy caring for her children and helping with the family farm. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. She was a co-leader of Girl Scout Troop #21 for 10 years. She and Lloyd loved to get together with friends for dinner, songs, and a game of pinochle. When summer rolled around, there always was a family trip to the cabin in Montana, bringing with it a chance to spend time with her folks. Jacquey enjoyed keeping in contact with the many relatives she and Lloyd shared.

In the early 1980s, Jacquey resumed her teaching career. She was employed by ESD 112 out of Vancouver, Washington. This time she worked with preschoolers. Some days she was in the classroom in Ilwaco and other days she spent making home visits to Ilwaco, Castle Rock and Kalama to work with her young students. She later moved on to become part of the staff at the Julius A Wendt Elementary School in Cathlamet. As an educator, she saw a need for a childcare facility in Cathlamet. As a congregation, St. James Episcopal Church in Cathlamet, had property that could be put to such a use. She and her congregation worked with their Archdiocese in Olympia to develop and bring to fruition the St. James Family Center which opened in 1985. She retired from teaching in 2001, leaving her many friends at school in order to have more family time.

After 46 years of marriage, Lloyd passed away in June 2006. In addition to her husband, Lloyd; she was preceded in death by her parents, Jackson and Louise; her son, Chip; and her brother, Robert.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Ann (Randy) Hansen, Valerie Shepler, Dr. Kathryn-Kari Stephens, and Margaret (Jeff Buck) Ostervold. She also is survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved.

A short family interment service was held in November. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church in Cathlamet, Washington, with the Reverend Irene Martin officiating. A coffee hour will follow at the S.t James Family Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Family Center or PeaceHealth Hospice. Dowling Funeral Home in Cathlamet is in charge of the arrangements.