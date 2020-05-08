Jacqueline Peterson

October 21, 1930 – April 28, 2020
Jackie (Hartman) Peterson, 89, from Longview passed away April 28. She was born October 21, 1930, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Lester G. and Mary Ewell Odom. Jackie graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk in 1948. She met Bill Peterson on Virginia Beach and they were married in 1954 at the Chapel in the Woods Church at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk.
Jackie and Bill moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where they resided for several years before moving to Longview in 1968. They had four children, William, John, Cheryl and David.
Jackie was a homemaker raising her children, taking them to their swim practices and meets and numerous other activities. Jackie was a swimmer, a dancer, an avid bridge player and gardener (she loved flowers), a great cook and a dog lover. Jackie loved to play the slot machines with her sister Lois, both on the West and East coasts. Jackie enjoyed going to the movies with her good friend Audrey Walker and also enjoyed attending all the various sports events and other activities of her grandchildren.
Jackie and Bill enjoyed being near water. Jackie lived on and near the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia and Bill grew up on the coast of Maine. Their love of water spread to the rest of the family who became swimmers, coaches, water skiers and surfers. Family and friends remember their many summer beach dinners. Jackie never lost her Virginia accent, nor her love for butter beans, blue crab cakes, corn bread and Smithfield ham.
Eventually Jackie spent more time helping run the family flower businesses, Lenz Flowers and Kelso Floral. After the flower businesses closed, Jackie became a realtor and enjoyed selling real estate. She spent her life volunteering in many groups.
Jackie is predeceased by her parents, Lester G. Hartman, and Mary Ewell Odom of Norfolk, Virginia, her husband Bill and his parents, Christine and Pete Peterson of Longview, her brother and sister-in-law Niels and Natalie Carlsen, and her son-in-law, Mike Rae.
Jackie is survived by her sister Lois, her children Bill (Helene), John (Cindi), Cheryl (Darrin), David (Leslie), her grandchildren, Kelci, Kailynn, Bryce, Kaytee, Erin, Tessa, Billy, Frankie, Stevy, Camille and Guilhaume, and her great-grandson, Thayer, as well as numerous cousins.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Cowlitz County Humane Society. (909 Columbia BLVD. Longview WA 98632)
