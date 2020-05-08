Jacqueline Peterson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 21, 1930 – April 28, 2020

Jackie (Hartman) Peterson, 89, from Longview passed away April 28. She was born October 21, 1930, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Lester G. and Mary Ewell Odom. Jackie graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk in 1948. She met Bill Peterson on Virginia Beach and they were married in 1954 at the Chapel in the Woods Church at the Naval Air Station in Norfolk.

Jackie and Bill moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where they resided for several years before moving to Longview in 1968. They had four children, William, John, Cheryl and David.

Jackie was a homemaker raising her children, taking them to their swim practices and meets and numerous other activities. Jackie was a swimmer, a dancer, an avid bridge player and gardener (she loved flowers), a great cook and a dog lover. Jackie loved to play the slot machines with her sister Lois, both on the West and East coasts. Jackie enjoyed going to the movies with her good friend Audrey Walker and also enjoyed attending all the various sports events and other activities of her grandchildren.