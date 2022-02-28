Jacob A. Gregory

Jacob passed away February 21, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident in Springfield, Oregon. Jacob was born on September 26, 1990, to Kevin and Kari Gregory. He attended Mark Morris High School completing his education at Walla Walla Community College earning his GED and his HVAC certification in 2014. Jacob met his first love on October 29, 2007, when his daughter, Addison, was born. He met his next true love on January 27, 2018, when his second daughter, Sienna Grace, was born. He always said they would be his greatest accomplishments in his life.

Jacob worked construction out of the laborers hall 335 until a boating accident in 2018 left him unable to continue to work. His passion in life was anything outside: fishing, crabbing, clam digging and hiking. He loved being along the water where he solved all the world’s problems and got lost with his own thoughts. He was a free spirit who planned his day by which way the wind was blowing. His other passion in life was music. He could sit for hours listening to music. He always felt it was healing no matter what was going on in your life. He loved how it brought back memories from different areas of his life. He could dance even after the music stopped. Jacob never met a stranger. He was your friend as soon as he met you. He always had his deep faith and shared with anyone who would listen no matter the surroundings.