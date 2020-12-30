November 13, 1948—December 16, 2020

Jack Smith, Jr. (Chief Smith) passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, after a lengthy and heroic battle with lung cancer.

Jack was born on November 13, 1948 in Shelton, Washington to Georgia and Jack Smith, Sr., the second of five children. He graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1966 and began his career as a firefighter for the Longview Fire Department.

Jack married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Karnes, on June 21, 1969, and they made their home in Longview, Washington. Jack and Lynn had three children, Nicole, Kyle, and Heather.

Jack served in the National Guard from 1969-1975 and was a graduate of Linfield College. Jack dedicated his life to the service of others, including his fire service career. Jack worked with the Fire Department until his retirement as Battalion Chief in 2000.

Upon retirement, Jack transitioned into work with Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue to develop a program through Kelso High